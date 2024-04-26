MOL Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel LPG and Ammonia Carrier Newbuild

Mitsui O.S.K. Line (MOL) has taken delivery of the newly built dual-fuel LGP and ammonia very large gas carrier (VLGC) Aquamarine Progress II, which will sail under charter with a Japanese LPG importer and distributor.

Ordered by MOL’s company Aramo Shipping (Singapore), the Aquamarine Progress II has been delivered by Namura Shipbuilding.

The Aquamarine Progress II will sail under a time charter contract with GYXIS Corporation, a Japanese LPG importer and distributor.

The vessel is 230 meters long, with the breadth of 36.6 meters. The capacity of its cargo tank is 87,119.30 m3.

The Aquamarine Progress II can run on either LPG or conventional heavy oil, and when LPG is used as fuel, CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 20% and sulfur oxides (SOx,) particulate matter by about 90% compared to heavy oil.

In addition, the specifications allow for the transport of ammonia as well as LPG. Ammonia, which emits no carbon dioxide during combustion, is expected to increase in demand in the future as a next-generation clean energy source.

The naming ceremony was held on March 12, 2024, at the Imari Works of Namura Shipbuilding, and the vessel was named by GYXIS President and Representative Director Keiji Tanaka.