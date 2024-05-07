Bollinger Names Andy Naquin Sales VP

Bollinger Shipyards announced it has promoted Andrew “Andy” Naquin to lead its sales team as the company's new Vice President of Sales.

“Since joining Bollinger, Andy has been an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “His deep experience and breadth of relationships in the maritime industry are second to none, and I know he’ll continue to deliver our customers the highest level of quality service and solutions that Bollinger has been known for nearly eight decades.”

Naquin first joined Bollinger in 2023 as Director of Sales. Prior to joining Bollinger, Naquin held the position of Vice President of Sales for Kilgore Marine Services. He previously held the position of Operations Manager for Comar Marine Corporation and was a Marine Superintendent for Tidewater Marine and has more than 22 years of experience in the maritime industry. Naquin graduated from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and a Master of Business Administration.