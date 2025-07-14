Bollinger Tapped to Modify Rocket Lab's Neutron Landing Platform

Rocket Lab Corporation awarded a contract to Bollinger Shipyards to support the build out of Rocket Lab’s ocean landing platform for its Neutron reusable rocket.

Modification and fit-out of Rocket Lab technology to its 400-ft-long landing platform named ‘Return On Investment’ has begun and is taking place at Bollinger Shipyards, primarily at its shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana, with delivery of the vessel to Rocket Lab expected in early 2026.

Bollinger Shipyards will leverage its experience in marine engineering to complete the Rocket Lab-led design of the rocket-landing platform that includes autonomous ground support equipment, blast shielding for on-deck equipment protection during Neutron landings, and station-keeping thrusters for the platform to hold its position during Neutron return-to-Earth missions at sea.

Rocket Lab’s development of recovery infrastructure in Louisiana builds upon the company’s existing U.S. expansion plans for Neutron’s operations and development, with “Return On Investment” to be operated out of the U.S. East Coast to support timely delivery and return of Neutron rockets to its launch site on Wallops Island, Virginia.