Boluda Acquires Resolve Marine's Gibraltar Operations

Boluda Towage – one of the divisions of Boluda Corporación Marítima that focuses its activity on port, coastal, and offshore towage, as well as maritime salvage – has acquired the towage company Resolve Salvage and Fire (Gibraltar) Ltd.

Resolve Salvage and Fire, owned by Resolve Marine Group, provides towing and marine salvage services as well as in engineering and maintenance projects for marine installations and construction. Two divisions are part of the sale: the company's harbor towing operations and fleet were sold to Boluda Towage Europe, and the marine services business, to Elias Tapiero of ORC Marine. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Joseph Farrell III, Deputy CEO of Resolve Marine, said, “The Port of Gibraltar operations have been part of the Resolve Marine family since 2015. We are excited that Boluda Towage Europe saw the enormous value of a business that serves the Port of Gibraltar, adding to its portfolio of towage services in major global ports.”

Boluda Towage has been operating for many years on both sides of the strait; in Cadiz, Algeciras, and Gibraltar - on the European side - and in Ceuta and Tangier - on the North African coast - assisting with maneuvers in all these important ports.

With this acquisition, Boluda Towage adds the tugs Elliot, Hercules, Rooke and Wellington to its fleet.