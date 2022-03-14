Marine Link
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Bordelon Marine Charters Vessel to Helix Robotics Solutions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 14, 2022

(Photo: Bordelon Marine)

(Photo: Bordelon Marine)

U.S. based offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine said it has signed a one-year firm charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, for the Shelia Bordelon, a 260-foot DP2 Jones-Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel.

The charter commenced in late February 2022, and the vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200-horsepower remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix.

While Helix expects the Shelia Bordelon to primarily support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, the vessel can support international work as well.

Dredging
Read the Magazine

Coastal Storm Splits an Island, Unites Communities

Dredging Bits

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week