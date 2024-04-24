CBED Signs Up Siemens Gamesa for Wind Creation SOV’s First Job

Danish shipowner CBED has signed a contract with Siemens Gamesa for the first offshore wind project for its new SOV Wind Creation as part of the CBED fleet.

With the new walk-to-work project, the SOV joins commissioning an offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The project starts at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and runs for the remainder of the year, thereby securing full activity for Wind Creation until the first quarter of 2025.

CBED now has all three vessels in the fleet in full operation for the rest of the year.

The Danish shipowner took delivery of Wind Creation earlier in April 2024 and will have the SOV in drydock during May for refurbishing, name change and painting according to the CBED fleet design.

A significant part of this work will include the installation of a new permanent UPTIME 30m AMC w/1T winch gangway with an operational level from only 14 meters to as high as 32 meters.

“We are glad to once again be working with long-time industry colleagues, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and look forward to welcoming them onboard our new SOV. Overall, I am also very pleased to see all SOVs in our fleet now in operation and supporting the development of clean energy,” said Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED.

During the project, CBED will use the Port of Ijmuiden in the Netherlands, as base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.