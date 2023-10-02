Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Bosch Rexroth Appoints North and Central America CEO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 2, 2023

Erwin Wieckowski courtesy of Bosch Rexroth

Erwin Wieckowski courtesy of Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth has appointed Erwin Wieckowski, P.Eng. as the new President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North and Central America based in Charlotte, NC, effective October 1, 2023.

The role has been performed on an interim basis by Reinhard Schaefer in addition to his role as a member of the Divisional Board of Management with responsibility for Manufacturing. Schaefer will remain in the region to support the transition.

“We are thrilled to have Erwin join our organization,” said Schaefer. “I know he will successfully lead this region during a time of significant growth opportunities.”  

Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Training Tips for Ships: Tip #52. Data-Driven Maritime Training: Assessments = Data

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week