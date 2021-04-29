Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it has acquired the Southern Ocean, a large DP2 construction support vessel (CSV) capable of executing a wide range of offshore operations.

The 134-meter vessel, which was previously jointly owned by Oceanteam and Bourbon, was recently hired by Boskalis for a two month job in Asia starting in February.

It will now be renamed Boka Ocean and deployed on various types of offshore energy projects, such as the installation of array and export cables, mooring systems of floating structures and other subsea construction and decommissioning works, Boskalis said

The vessel, delivered by a European yard in 2010, has an overall length of 134 meters, a beam of 27 meters, a total deck space of 2,400 square meters and is equipped with two large subsea heave compensated cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes), full ROV spread and a 7.2- by 7.2-meter moonpool. The vessel offers accommodation for 120 persons.