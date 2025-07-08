Boston Harbor City Cruises Selected to Continue As Operator of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Ferry Services

Boston Harbor City Cruises, a part of the global Hornblower Group, announced its selection by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to continue as the operator of the region’s premier ferry services connecting communities across Boston and the Massachusetts Metro Region.

This selection follows a comprehensive public proposal and evaluation process in which Boston Harbor City Cruises presented a future-focused vision for building on the ferry system’s success as a reliable and convenient resource for both commuters and visitors. Boston Harbor City Cruises’ proposal outlines a path for collaboration to continue to develop an industry-leading public maritime transportation solution through partnership with the MBTA, local leaders, and ferry advocates.

The selection of Boston Harbor City Cruises, which began as an operating partner of the MBTA in 1986 and expanded its role in 1997, ensures a continuity of service provided by the maritime and public transit industry’s leading operator focused on continued safety, operational efficiency, and unmatched customer service. In 2024, Boston Harbor City Cruises successfully completed nearly 58,000 trips for the MBTA ferry services while carrying more than 1.4 million passengers.

As operator, Boston Harbor City Cruises operates seven company-owned vessels and nine MBTA-owned vessels. The contract to continue as operator is for five years and eight months.