Bourbon Completes Financial Overhaul Under New Ownership

French offshore marine services company Bourbon has completed a financial and capital restructuring, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Fortress Investment Group becoming its majority shareholders.

The restructuring marks the start of a new strategic phase aimed at improving profitability, enhancing organizational efficiency, and expanding market presence. Approved in July 2025 by the Marseille Economic Affairs Court, the transaction follows a broader transformation plan launched in 2024.

Bourbon has adopted a new unified structure, replacing its previous three-division model, and has appointed a new CEO, Gaël Bodénès, to lead the group through mid-2026. A new Board and Executive Committee have also been established. The restructuring reduces Bourbon’s debt and brings its leverage below 1.5x EBITDA, according to the company.

The company plans to invest in fleet reactivation, life-extension programs, and crewboat renewal as part of its growth strategy.

The transformation is intended to position Bourbon as a leading offshore energy services provider, with renewed focus on operational agility and local content across markets such as West Africa, Guyana–Suriname, the Middle East, and Asia.

"I am very proud of the progress accomplished by Bourbon’s teams during this challenging transformation period. We have restored stability and visibility for a Group that is now firmly looking ahead.

"The arrival of new shareholders combined with a Board and a strengthened Executive Committee, give decisive momentum to our transformation. We are entering a new phase of action, with clear objectives and fully mobilized teams to deliver group strategy,” said Gaël Bodénès, CEO of Bourbon.

Bourbon generated $855 million (€733 million) in revenue in 2024 and operates in over 35 countries with a fleet of 223 vessels and more than 5,800 employees.