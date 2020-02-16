BPER Banca Finances Marittima Emiliana

BPER Banca SpA has completed a naval financing for ME Marittima Emiliana SpA to a second-hand tanker built by the Chinese shipyard in Guangzhou in 2012.



The tanker, originally flying under a Bahamian flag, has been renamed “Lady Rina” and is currently flying under an Italian flag. M.E. Marittima Emiliana, part of the Amoretti Armatori Group, provides transportation service of petroleum and chemical products.



Watson Farley & Williams and the Mordiglia law firm of Genoa represented BPER Banca and the company respectively in the transaction.



The new unit will join Amoretti’s fleet currently comprising 11 tankers all flying under an Italian flag, with different years of construction and capacity.



BPER is an Italian banking group offering traditional banking services to individuals, corporate and public entities and is listed on the Italian stock exchange.



The WFW Italy maritime team advising BPER was led by Partner Furio Samela, working closely with Senior Associate Michele Autuori, assisted by Associates Antonella Barbarito, Beatrice D’Amato and Sergio Napolitano.