Brann Named Business Manager at MiM

Marketing in Maritime (MiM), the specialist networking and development community for marketing and communications professionals in the marine and energy sectors, appointed Kae-Ley Brann to a new role of Business Manager.

Brann joins at a pivotal time in the Marketing in Maritime journey, as it prepares to embark on an ambitious new chapter as a community-led professional development platform. As Business Manager, she will steer the evolution of Marketing in Maritime’s new ‘MiMbership’ program, online resource hub and an expanded calendar of live and online events.

Brann joins after a successful tenure as Marketing Manager of Heads Resourcing Group, where she led the integration of marketing strategies across the group’s three brands.

Andy Ford, Marketing in Maritime Director, says, “Marketing in Maritime is transforming into a bigger and bolder initiative and to accelerate our plans, I’m excited to welcome Kae-Ley as our new Business Manager. Following the appointment of Marketing in Maritime’s Advisory Board earlier this year, Kae-Ley’s energy and passion will help to make our vision for its future a reality.”

Brann joins Marketing in Maritime with a strong sense of community and advocacy for the industry, stemming from her time spent supporting initiatives such as the 1851 Trust STEM Crew Maritime Roadshow, where she supported the aspirations of young people across the UK.

Kae-Ley says of her appointment, “The opportunity to drive Marketing in Maritime as it enters a new phase and to help grow this fantastic community is truly an honour. It’s an initiative shaped by the industry, so I look forward to getting to know the community and to working closely with our sponsors and partners to take Marketing in Maritime to the next level.”

At the heart of Marketing in Maritime is a global community of dynamic and ideas-driven industry professionals, and this ‘MiMCrowd’ is invited to have their say on its evolving future direction. To provide input on the road ahead, complete the feedback survey here .

Marketing in Maritime is an industry collaborative, supported in 2025 by strategic partners Bray Leino, Oakwood Agency, Bureau Veritas and Safety4Sea.