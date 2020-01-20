Brasco, APM Terminal Pact for Offshore Support

Brasco, a part of the Brazil's provider of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions Wilson Sons Group company, has partnered with APM Terminals Pecém to set up a temporary logistics base at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex.



It will be the first offshore port support operation to take place in Ceará, said a press note from APM Terminals, an international container terminal operating company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.



Scheduled to start in the first half of 2020, the logistics base will support the drilling of a well in block CE-M-717, located in the Ceará Basin and operated by Premier Oil, the British oil company.



Among the services to be provided are cargo receiving and storage, water supply and other consumables for the offshore platform, as well as waste management and tank cleaning.



Brasco is a offshore security support company that has two private terminals strategically located at the main logistics support hub for the Santos and Campos basins.