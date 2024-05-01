Crowley Reaches Labor Deal for Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

Crowley and Teamsters Union Local 901 have reached a new labor agreement to extend their longtime partnership into its sixth decade serving the shipping and logistics needs of Puerto Rico.

The agreement, recently ratified by union members, covers the 200 employees who work at Crowley’s Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan until 2029. Employees there serve as port equipment operators, truck drivers and support operations in various other roles important to safe and reliable operations.

“We have successfully worked with the Teamsters Union to provide safe, efficient and reliable service since 1971, including through hurricane emergencies such as the response and rebuilding from Hurricane Maria,” said Crowley’s Ira Douglas, vice president, labor relations. “We appreciate the Teamsters’ trust in continuing our partnership to serve the island. This new agreement reiterates Crowley’s commitment to Puerto Rico and our dedication to supporting the careers of people who keep the supply chain running seamlessly between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.”

“This new five-year agreement will sustain continued stability and career opportunities for our people, operations and workforce in San Juan,” said Teamsters Local 901 Secretary-Treasurer Argenis Carillo. “Providing quality, reliable service is made possible by quality, safe and efficient working conditions for our union team members in partnership with Crowley. The new agreement with Crowley ensures continuity that benefits Puerto Rico and its people.”

Crowley is the longest serving U.S. maritime and logistics company in Puerto Rico, providing ocean transport of consumer and industrial supplies, vehicles, perishable groceries as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies. The company operates vessels between the U.S. mainland and the commonwealth as well as warehouses, land transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) energy services.

“Crowley’s dedicated, timely and reliable ocean shipping and supply chain services start with the dedication and hard work of the men and women operating the Isla Grande Terminal. We thank them for their continued trust and partnership serving our diverse customers in Puerto Rico,” said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

Crowley has invested more than $550 million in Puerto Rico through LNG-fueled containerships, barge services, port infrastructure and service capabilities at Isla Grande Terminal. Crowley’s investments in Puerto Rico extend beyond infrastructure into communities, including a partnership with Wreaths Across America to honor Puerto Rico’s military veterans.