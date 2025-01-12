Brazil’s President Authorizes Offshore Wind Development

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed into law a bill authorizing the development of offshore wind farms, a statement said late on Friday, a bid to strengthen the country's energy security and spark a wave of investment.

The new law foresees incentives for the development of offshore energy projects in Brazilian territorial waters, the statement said.

Offshore wind speeds tend to be faster and steadier than on land, a potential advantage compared with wind farms built in a continent. But offshore wind farms can be expensive, difficult to build and potentially affect marine animals and birds, according to the American Geosciences Institute.

The Brazilian government said the law provides guidelines for projects and restoration of explored areas, in addition to requiring prior consultations with affected communities to ensure "respect for traditional maritime practices and local culture."

More than 80% of Brazil's electricity comes from renewable sources, mainly hydroelectric, according to government data.

The president vetoed provisions in the law, introduced during the congressional debate, which would maintain incentives for "more polluting, expensive and inefficient energy sources such as thermoelectric, coal and gas plants," the statement said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ana Mano and Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Conor Humphries)

