Brennan Opens a New Location in Paducah, Ky.

La Crosse, Wis.-based dredging, diving and marine construction company J.F. Brennan Company said it established a permanent Mid-South Region presence in Paducah, Ky., and will provide all Brennan services, including above and below-water construction and environmental remediation services.

The Mid-South team consists of locals in the area and is under the leadership of Robert "Bob" Wheeler, who recently joined Brennan from Shimmick Construction Company, Inc. and most notably worked on the Olmsted Lock & Dam and the LaGrange Lock & Dam Major Rehabilitation projects, both operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Paducah is well-known as a hub for dry dock, barge and railway operations. Located near the confluence of the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers, the new location enables Brennan to better serve the infrastructure needs of clients along the inland waterways of the U.S., the company said, noting it is looking to expand its capacity as a resource to the inland waterways and those who operate on them.

"We are thrilled to open a new location in the heart of the inland river system. Paducah is an ideal location to advance our mission of executing solutions to some of the most complex marine, environmental, and infrastructure challenges in the country,” said VP of business development, Mark Binsfeld.