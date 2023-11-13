Bristol Harbor Group to Design Ferry for Casco Bay Lines

Bristol, R.I. based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has been selected by Casco Bay Lines (CBL), located in Portland, Maine, to provide naval architecture and marine engineering services for the evaluation and design of a new sub-chapter K passenger/vehicle ferry that will be operated year round in the coastal waters of Casco Bay.

The new vessel will replace the 98-foot-long, 399-passenger Maquoit II, built by East Boothbay, Maine shipbuilder Washburn & Doughty in 1994.

BHGI said it will be responsible for developing a preliminary design report, base design and final plans, specifications and estimate package suitable for construction bid solicitation. BHGI will work with key stakeholders during the design process to ensure that the final design meets all owner requirements, including minimizing both operational costs and the vessels’ carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the most highly qualified firm to provide services to CBL on this design effort,” said Cory Wood, BHGI vice president. “BHGI has built a strong professional relationship with CBL over the past decade, providing owner’s representation services on two ferry construction projects. We look forward to supporting them during this exciting project.”