Bristol Harbor Group Hires Kyle Pagan

Briston. R.I. based naval architecture and marine engineering f0rim Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced it has hired Kyle Pagan as a naval architect.

Pagan holds a Master’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University. For his graduate research, he conducted an in-depth study of the performance of 3D printing materials under the influence of water exposure, investigating their potential effects on ship models utilized in towing tank testing.

Prior to working at BHGI, Pagan worked as a naval architect at Birdon US in Elmwood, La. He was a member of the 500 SWBS group responsible for designing auxiliary systems for the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Waterways Commerce cutter program. Pagan also interned at LLOG Exploration Company in Covington, La., and assisted project managers with engineering calculations, subsea integrity management programs, and regulatory requirements for several deep-water oil and gas production systems. This experience provided him with firsthand exposure to offshore operations and further augmented his expertise in maritime engineering.