Thursday, January 26, 2023
Bristol Harbor Group Promotes Two

January 19, 2023

Ian M. Lawson, P.E. and Teri L. LaForest, P.E. (Photos: BHGI)

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced the promotion of two members of its team, Ian M. Lawson, P.E. and Teri L. LaForest, P.E.

Upon earning his Professional Engineer License in Rhode Island, Lawson has been promoted to Senior Naval Architect. He has been with BHGI for over five years, during which he has filled both engineering and project management roles and specializes in the development of novel vessel designs and concepts, particularly related to alternative fuels and electric propulsion systems. Other engineering focuses include powering analysis utilizing computational fluid dynamics, electrical systems, and coordination with regulatory bodies on novel engineering solutions.

LaForest has been promoted to Senior Naval Architect upon earning her Professional Engineer License in Rhode Island. In her four years at BHGI, she has also filled both engineering and project management roles, with an emphasis in structural engineering and finite element analysis for both full ship analyses as well as local areas of interest. Other engineering focuses include coordinating efforts with clients, shipyards and regulatory bodies.

