Bristol Harbor Group Wins USACE IDC Contract

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) won an Indefinite Delivery Contract (IDC) for naval architecture and marine engineering services for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Philadelphia District, Marine Design Center. This contract continues BHGI’s partnership with the Marine Design Center (MDC). Some of the projects BHGI has worked on for the USACE include, but are not limited to, retrofits, finite element analyses, electric load analyses, vibration analyses, computational fluid dynamics analyses, as well as barge, towboat and dredge design.

In partnership since 2010, BHGI and the MDC team have worked on a wide variety of projects both for the USACE and other federal agencies, including the United States Coast Guard, NASA, and the National Park Service. Some recent projects include the design of a debris recovery vessel for the New York District, the DRIFTMASTER II, which incorporates a hybrid-diesel-electric power system, the BANK GRADER UNIT, which incorporates a pedestal mounted dragline machine, and contract design drawings for the procurement of a high-speed hydrographic survey vessel. Past projects include the development of contract design drawings for a multipurpose vessel for the National Park Service, the ANNIE MOORE and the design of a floating dry dock for the Ensley Engineer Yard. BHGI is also continuing its design efforts for the new Mat Boat, ARMOR ONE, for the Mat Sinking Unit.