Hunter Joins Bristol Harbor Group

John Hunter, P.E. has been hired by Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) as the firm's most recent addition to its naval architecture and marine engineering practice. Hunter joins BHGI as a Senior Naval Architect.



He holds a B.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Washington. He is also a member and a past chairman of the New England section of Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).



He has 40 years of experience in the design and construction of small (under 295’) steel and aluminum vessels including tugboats, research ships, car ferries, passenger vessels, fishing boats and barges. Prior to joining BHGI, Hunter worked at various naval architecture and marine engineering firms and shipyards throughout the country. He has extensive ferry experience and has worked as a consultant to operators of many Subchapter T, K and H, Lloyds and ABS classed vessels and inspected passenger boats for conceptual design, design and modification engineering.