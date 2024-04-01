BRIX Marine Building New 4615-HTC LandingCat

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder BRIX Marine announced the forthcoming launch of the 4615-HTC, a new addition to its line of purpose-built vessels.

Currently undergoing construction, the 4615-HTC LandingCat, named Chenega, will have 46-foot-long hull (40 feet at the waterline) and will be about 50 feet long overall, with a 15-foot beam.

Designed to perform various tasks, from coastal patrols to offshore support, the newbuild will be powered by quad Yamaha 450-horsepower outboards. Total fuel capacity if 600 gallons (2 x 300 gal) will enable an estimated range of 225 miles at 25 knots (plus 10% reserve).

The USCG Subchapter T vessel will have capacity for 18 passengers, plus a captain and one additional crew member.

The vessel features5086 alloy aluminum hull skins and 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames. Its catamaran hull form, certified by the USCG Builder's Certification, ensures stability and adaptability in various maritime environments.

(Image: BRIX Marine)