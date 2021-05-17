Brix Marine Building Water Taxi for QXMC

Boatbuilder Brix Marine (formerly Armstrong Marine USA) is currently constructing the 32’ x 12’ catamaran for the Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC). QXMC is the business arm of the Klahoose First Nation, located on Cortes Island, B.C, Canada. The corporation, whose activities include industries such as forestry, aquaculture, tourism, and retail, will operate the twelve-passenger vessel as a water taxi. Completion is slated for Fall 2021.

Power and propulsion are twin Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives. The 3212-CTC model vessel’s full walk around configuration, combined with 2 side boarding doors port and starboard, allows for safe passenger access from stem to stern. Heated cabin, exterior-accessed head, and 12 individual passenger seats ensure comfort.

Bruno Pereira, CEO of QXMC, said, “When I first started at QXMC in May 2019, I quickly realized that all of our companies spent significant amounts on water-taxis every year. There was no doubt in my mind that we needed to contemplate running our own operation. After a thorough due diligence, taking into consideration the future expansion of our own companies, we decided to give this project a go. Claiming ownership of our own water taxi operation will allow us to keep all of our budgets internal, and will also empower us to build more flexibility, control, and capacity for future generations.”

Pereira added that QXMC chose the Brix Marine design after a competitive selection process. “After several months of research and an RFP process, we finally chose Brix Marine to build our vessel,” he said. “The quality of their work and the professionalism of their team (our main contact was Captain Charlie Crane) are second to none and ultimately made our decision an easy one.”