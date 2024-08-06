BRIX Marine Delivers Whale Watching Vessel Quinn Starr

Port Angeles, Wash. shipbuilder BRIX Marine announced it has delivered a new whale watching tour vessel for Alaska Whale Watching, operating out of Auke Bay, Alaska.

The 5217-CTC aluminum catamaran Quinn Starr—part of the builder's PaxCat portfolio—is 56 feet long (LOA) with a beam of 17 feet 6 inches. The vessel can accommodate 49 passengers and three crew members, meeting USCG Sub T class requirements.

Quinn Starr is powered by twin 800-horsepower Scania DI16 marine diesel engines and and HamiltonJet HJ403 waterjets.

“Quinn Starr is a vessel designed for passengers to love” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “The main cabin has comfortable seats with great visibility, and with three different exterior decks to choose from, the wildlife viewing is the priority. The 5217-CTC PaxCat is the premier option for 49 passenger vessels.”

Constructed with 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins and 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames, Quinn Starr ensures durability and performance. It includes advanced navigation systems, multiple access hatches, and a full-width swim grid with a jet guard.

