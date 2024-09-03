BRIX Marine Delivers Whale Watching Vessel for Allen Marine Tours in Alaska

Aluminum boatbuilder BRIX Marine announced it has launched a new custom-built whale watching vessel for Allen Marine Tours, in Alaska.

The new vessel, Raven, a 4818-HTC passenger catamaran, is the second vessel BRIX Marine has developed for Allen Marine, following the launch of the Eagle in September 2023.

According to the builder, Raven is designed to enhance the whale-watching experience in Alaska’s waters, focusing on passenger comfort, safety, and sustainability. The vessel features a 48-foot hull, a 17’ 6” beam, and a lightship weight of approximately 31,000 pounds. It is powered by four 450-horsepower outboard engines and has a 600-gallon fuel capacity. The vessel can accommodate up to 49 passengers and three crew members.

“Raven is a 49 passenger vessel built on our proven High Tunnel Catamaran design,” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “With the 1,800 HP provided by Yamaha, she’s fast, quiet, and smooth. We also incorporated some additional amenities in the galley that elevate the experience for passengers.”

BRIX Marine said Raven's advanced features designed to enhance the passenger experience include graphite carbon fiber interiors, low-glare marine paint, and non-skid deck coatings. The vessel also features an advanced HVAC system, custom galley, Freedman Glitz seating, and comprehensive electronics and navigation systems. Safety features include a USCG-approved safety package, 20- and 35-person life rafts, and Fireboy tank room fire suppression systems. Entertainment and connectivity are provided through a Fusion stereo system, a wireless PA system, and Garmin navigation electronics.