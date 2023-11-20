BRIX Marine Launches New Pilot Boat

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder BRIX Marine has launched its newest pilot boat, Aldebaran, for a customer in Central America.

The trailerable 11.3-meter-long rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) is powered by twin 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards with 3 bl 15.75" X 18" SS props.

The boat's Naiad hull has a 23 degrees progressive deadrise,, 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins, D-shaped foam EV50 (approx. 600mm diameter) and IsoCoat polyurea hybrid elastomeric membrane.

The vessel features a Shockwave S2 mid-back shock-mitigating helm seat and S5 Pro mid-back shock-mitigating passenger seats, offering capacity for four passengers and one crew.

Electrical and navigation equipment includes Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar, Victron MultiPlus 12V/3000VA Inverter/charger, Garmin Twin SD card reader, VHF radios, radar, AIS Class B transponder, all powered by a Northern Lights 6kW diesel generator.

A Dometic rooftop air conditioning system cools the cabin, which has walls and a ceiling that are insulated and paneled with white FRP and aluminum trim.

(Photo: BRIX Marine)

(Photo: BRIX Marine)