Wednesday, January 29, 2025
BRIX Marine Launches RHIB with “Swim Club” Side Door

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 27, 2025

Source: BRIX Marine

BRIX Marine has launched a 12.5-meter RHIB, Olohana, designed and built for Hawaii Nautical, one of Hawaii’s ocean experience providers.

The RHIB hull design by Naiad is paired with triple Yamaha F300 outboard engines to handle a wide range of activities in diverse marine conditions.

Olohana includes a first-of-its-kind boarding design. BRIX and Naiad worked together to create a “swim club” side door in the collar system. These doors have an aluminum structure that hinges on the bottom, dropping to extend the side decks outboard. A telescoping swim ladder deploys off the boarding doors very close to the waterline. BRIX has used the “swim club” function on previous vessels, but this is the first time it has been successfully deployed on a RHIB.

The vessel’s custom finishes include meticulously selected upholstery, canvas, vinyl and deck materials tailored to meet Hawaii Nautical’s operational requirements. Additional enhancements include black rub rails, web gates, updated hatches and a custom collar color.

Doug Ewalt, steward of Hawaii Nautical, said: “The boat looked great and drove better. Really nice on the water with easy steering at plus 40 mph. Cannot wait to see her in service in Hawaii.”

