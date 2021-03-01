Brunswick Appoints Arbuckle as Marine Autonomy Technology Lead

Brunswick Corporation, in a move to to build on its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification & Shared Access) strategy to develop solutions to further improve boater experiences, named Jason Arbuckle to a newly formed role of Marine Autonomy Technology Lead.

Arbuckle joined Mercury Marine in 1997 and has since advanced through the company, working to lead some of the company’s many award-winning innovative technology solutions. Throughout his career, Arbuckle has been instrumental in the development of helm software for Mercury Marine products from single engine to six engine vessels and has been granted more than 45 patents related to marine control systems. Most notably, he led Mercury’s Vessel Control Team to develop AutoPilot systems, SkyHook, BowHook and DriftHook, as well as the vessel control software efforts for Starfish 1 and 2.

Arbuckle has a BS, MS and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and contributes his time and talent to students entering the field at the Naval Post Graduate School, the US Navy, MIT providing guidance on their Philos autonomous vessel, as well as, student SAE projects at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.