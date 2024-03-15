Brunvoll Inks DP2 Upgrades Deal for More Møkster Vessels

Maritime systems supplier Brunvoll has signed a contract with Simon Møkster Shipping to deliver upgrades for Stril Mermaid and Stril Mariner vessels.

In addition to replacing the existing DP2 systems for the two vessels, Brunvoll will also replace the current propulsion and thruster control systems, as well as the independent joystick system.

The systems will be replaced with Brunvoll's BruCon DP2, BruCon PTC (Propulsion & Thruster Control), and BruCon JS.

This will ensure even better coordination and dynamics from multiple control positions on the bridge down to the maneuvering units below the water surface, according to Brunvoll.

The new agreement follows the upgrade to BruCon DP2 for the vessel Stril Mar Brunvoll performed for Simon Møkster Shipping.

The upgrade on Stril Mar was the first delivery of BruCon DP2, and installation, testing, and approval were completed within the timeframe.

"We are pleased with the strong relationship we have with Simon Møkster Shipping, including the DP2 upgrade for Stril Mar, and look forward to getting started with the next vessels. This time with more Brunvoll products included,” said Jim Varmedal, Sales Manager for Retrofit at Brunvoll.