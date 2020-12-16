Bucher Named CEO at Victaulic

Victaulic appointed Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John F. Malloy, effective January 31, 2021.

Dr. Bucher was named President of Victaulic in April of 2020, following a June 2019 appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Bucher worked for 15 years for W.L. Gore, a manufacturer of technologically advanced composite materials. Dr. Bucher received a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Rice University and a Ph.D. in material science from Virginia Tech.

Dr. Malloy will remain Chairman of Victaulic’s Board.

Since its first patent was received in 1919, Victaulic has grown to become a leading producer of mechanical pipe joining solutions, with systems at work in more than 140 countries in diverse businesses including oil and gas extraction and processing, chemical processing, mining, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, military facilities, shipbuilding and shipping, plumbing, heating, air conditioning and fire protection systems.

In 2019 Victaulic celebrated its centennial anniversary as a family owned company, adding close to one million square feet to the company’s manufacturing operations. These investments included a new, 400,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, as well as investments and expansion of the company’s facilities in Dalian, China; Drezdenko, Poland; and Ontario, Canada.