Monday, November 18, 2024
Buese takes the Helm at Campbell Transportation

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 18, 2024

Kyle Buese was named President &amp;amp; CEO of Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. Photo courtesy Campbell Transportation.

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc., named Kyle Buese as President & Chief Executive Officer. 

He joined Campbell in 2019, and since themn Buese has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth. Peter Stephaich, previously serving as CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman, where he will continue to support the company’s long-term vision and values.

Under Buese’s leadership as President, the company has tripled in size and diversified its business.

