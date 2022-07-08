Marine Link
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Bulk Carrier Aids Rescue of Injured Solo Sailor

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 8, 2022

(Photo: AMSA)

A bulk carrier assisted in the rescue of an injured mariner sailing solo off the coast of Australia.

After receiving a distress beacon from a 10-meter yacht with a 70-year-old solo crew member located 167 kilometers east of Double Island Point, Qld., the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) diverted the Malta-flagged merchant vessel Skiathos to the yacht's location.

The 229-meter-long Skiathos found the yacht and brought the vessel alongside.

AMSA tasked the Melbourne-based Challenger jet and a Brisbane-based CHC helicopter to attend the scene, however due to the sailor’s injuries, he was unable to be safely removed from his yacht before night fall.

A Queensland Police vessel from Mooloolaba went to the scene and transported the sailor back to land for medical treatment.

