Bulk Carrier Crewmember Medevaced Near Galveston

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a Marshall Islands-registered bulk carrier Wednesday off Galveston, Texas, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 11 a.m. from a Sector Houston-Galveston boarding team aboard the 623-foot bulk carrier Beatrice anchored in the Galveston Anchorage, that the 44-year-old chief engineer stated he was experiencing shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

When the boarding was complete, an already-on scene Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew took aboard the ailing mariner and the Sector Houston-Galveston boarding team.

The RB–M crew brought the man to Station Galveston and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, who transported the patient to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.