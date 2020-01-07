2020 Bulkers Adds Fifth Newbuild

Norwegian shipowner and operator 2020 Bulkers has taken delivery of Bulk Shenzhen, the fifth of eight 208,000 dwt Newcastlemax newbuilds.



One further vessel is expected to be delivered in January 2020, and the remaining two vessels are expected to be delivered by May 2020.



The vessel will on January 9, 2020, commence a 11-13 month index-linked time charter with ST Shipping, a 100% owned subsidiary of Glencore. The index-linked rate reflects a significant premium to a standard Capesize as a function of higher cargo intake and lower fuel consumption.



The vessel will also earn an additional premium related to the fuel cost saving from the scrubber.



2020 Bulkers has five vessels in operation and three Newcastlemax drybulk vessels under construction at New Times Shipyard in China. All vessels will be fitted with exhaust scrubber systems.