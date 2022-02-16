Bunker Barge Tracking Platform Launched

Scandinavian bunker planning and analytics software provider BunkerMetric is rolling out a new bunker barge tracking platform, BargeTracker.

The company is using AIS and a range of other relevant data sources to derive a full trajectory of bunker barge movements and their interactions with other vessels or port’s shore facilities.

“We have been working on and off on this idea for years but have focused on BunkerPlanner, our fuel procurement optimization product. Now BunkerPlanner has lifted off commercially and at the same time we have strong interest in the BargeTracker from bunkering and shipping industry, so we can dedicate the needed resources to fully mature BargeTracker. We will track +95 % of Barge-Vessel Bunkerings live globally.” said BunkerMetric CEO Christian Plum.

Every hour millions of AIS data positions are generated, though only a small fraction of these describe bunkerings.

BunkerMetric’s Data Scientist James Richardson said, “Not only are we looking for a few needles in a hay-stack, but the needles we are looking for are of many diverse forms and can easily be mistaken for similar looking activities. Having access to vast data sources is just the start, combining it with the experience and insights of industry experts allows us to create bespoke models interpreting bunker barge behavior in detail, aiming to derive any required information in real time.”