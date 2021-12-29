Marine Link
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Bunker Holding Will Not Appeal Conviction for Syria Jet Fuel Exports

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 29, 2021

© komi$ar / Adobe Stock

Fuel supplier Bunker Holding, its chief executive and a subsidiary have decided not to appeal a conviction handed to them by a Danish city court for breaching European Union sanctions, the parties said on Wednesday.

"Bunker Holding, Keld R. Demant and Dan-Bunkering acknowledge the decision of the court and have decided not to appeal the verdict," the parties said in an emailed statement.

Bunker Holding, a fuel trader that is also one of the world's largest shipping fuel suppliers, together with its CEO and subsidiary Dan-Bunkering were convicted on December 14 of illegally exporting jet fuel to Syria between 2015 and 2017 in violation of sanctions imposed by the European Union.


(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

