Statoil Selects Gas4Sea for LNG bunkering in Rotterdam

Gas4Sea partners - ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK - have been selected by Norwegian multinational energy group Statoil to be their LNG marine fuel supplier in the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, for four crude shuttle tankers.

The four planned dual fuel vessels are to come into service in early 2020; they will be operated by Statoil in Northern Europea n seas.

Gas4Sea will supply LNG using the ENGIE Zeebrugge which started operations earlier this year. She is currently performing regular ship-to-ship LNG bunkering services in the port of Zeebrugge, in Belgium

LNG Bunkering vessel (LBV) ENGIE Zeebrugge holds an LNG capacity of 5,000 m3 and is designed to serve a full range of shipping customers, in Zeebrugge as well as neighbouring ports.Gas4Sea is a commercial brand jointly launched by ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK in 2016 to develop the use of LNG as a sustainable, reliable, safe and cost-effective alternative to conventional oil-based marine fuels.

Its purpose and ambition is to accompany the shipping sector in the upcoming transition towards a greener maritime environment, in Europe and worldwide.