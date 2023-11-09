Burger Boat Company Introduces the 142 Atrium Motor Yacht

Burger Boat Company and yacht designer Evan K. Marshall have collaborated on the Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht, a vessel the companies say combines impeccable design and cutting-edge technology in a stunning 142-foot masterpiece.

The inspiration behind the design was to establish an extraordinary centerpiece within the yacht's interior. With the Atrium, Marshall has successfully crafted a multi-story grand entrance that has never been seen on a yacht of this size. This distinctive feature will captivate the owner and their guests, says Burger Boat Company, as they navigate from the lower Guest Stateroom area to the Sky Lounge, creating a one-of-a-kind focal point at the center of the Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht.

As beach clubs have gained popularity and demand, Burger and Evan K Marshall have reimagined this trend. Taking further steps toward blending the yacht with its surroundings, the team’s approach created an Infinity Deck that combines an open platform that seamlessly connects to the sea for relaxation and water sports. It also directly links to an interior space dedicated to spa and exercise activities.

The Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht boasts spacious and well-appointed accommodations for up to 12, including a full-beam master suite and five en-suite guest staterooms, all providing abundant natural light and extraordinary views.

Cutting-edge technology ensures a smooth and efficient cruising experience. From the navigation systems to the onboard entertainment, every aspect has been carefully designed for convenience, enjoyment, and reliability.

Clients have the opportunity to personalize their Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht, working closely with the Burger team and Marshall to create a yacht that matches their unique preferences and lifestyles.

Marshall, speaking about the collaboration, said, "Working with Burger Boat Company on the Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht has been an extraordinary experience. This yacht embodies the best of design and craftsmanship, and I'm thrilled to see our vision come to life."

Jim Ruffolo, President & CEO of Burger Boat Company, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Evan K. Marshall on this project. The Burger 142 Atrium Motor Yacht sets new standards in the industry, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to our clients."