Burrows Tapped to Lead DNV CCUS Unit

DNV appointed Jamie Burrows to head its Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) unit. The appointment comes as a response to growing demand from these fossil fuels-reliant industries to reduce their CO2 emissions, and aligns with DNV's recent studies, emphasizing the role of CCUS in future energy systems. Burrows, who joined DNV in 2021 as Head of Business Development for CCUS, brings over 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.