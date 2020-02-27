Busan Builds Logistics Center in Rotterdam

South Korean port company Busan Port Authority (BPA) said that it signed a contract with Samsung SDS to operate a logistics center in Rotterdam.



BPA will begin a construction of the logistics center in September this year and complete and operate it in around June 2021.



Samsung SDS, a subsidiary of Samsung group has been providing information technology services, will provide comprehensive logistics services for small and medium-sized companies conducting business between Europe and South-Korea for 10 years from the opening of the logistics center.



The signing ceremony was attended by Hong Won-pyo, CEO of Samsung SDS, as well as Joanne Doornewaard, Dutch Ambassador in South-Korea and officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.