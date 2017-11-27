Buzby: Kings Point Back on Track

U.S. Maritime Adminstrator Mark Buzby issues statement on ‘full accreditation’ from third party auditors.

The U.S. Maritime Administrator last week issued a statement announcing full accreditation of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The news brings (at least part of) the drama being experienced by the nation’s only federal maritime academy to an end. The school had been found to be delinquent in at least 5 of 14 necessary benchmarks last year.

In a prepared statement, Buzby announced, “I learned today that my alma mater – Kings Point - has once again received full accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. As I’ve stated since my confirmation hearing, the success of the Academy at every level is one of my highest priorities, and this announcement is confirmation that the US Merchant Marine Academy is getting back on course for providing a world-class educational experience to our future leaders. My thanks to Rear ‎Admiral Helis and his team for working to resolve the issues that were identified by the commission.”

The school and its administration remain in disagreement with its direction with a significant block of KP alumni, but the latest disclosure puts to rest many of those concerns. For his part, Buzby has signaled that he will not rest until all aspects of the school’s missions and goals have been fully restored.