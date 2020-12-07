BV Classes High-tech Research Vessel Jákup Sverri

Bureau Veritas (BV) said it has awarded classification to the research vessel Jákup Sverri, built in the Faroese MEST Shipyard. The vessel’s primary task will be to survey in and around the Faroe Islands.

Measuring 54 meters in length, Jákup Sverri, which will conduct work for the Faroe Marine Research Institute, is packed with the latest specialized and highly automated equipment for oceanographic and fishing research activities, including pelagic and bottom trawling, underwater acoustic research, hydrographic, seismic, ROV operations, and plankton and bottom sampling.

To support its wide-ranging operational profile the vessel – which features four scientific laboratories – has also been equipped with a dynamic positioning (DP) system and is outfitted for operation in ice and cold climates.

Bureau Veritas was involved with the project from its early design stages, with the vessel’s characteristic RV5414 design developed in-house by MEST Shipyard. Close cooperation with MEST Shipyard enabled BV specialists to provide technical and regulatory expertise helping ensure compliance with the applicable class rules and statutory regulations.

The design review process has been coordinated by the Nordic plan approval office in Copenhagen, which is fully qualified for newbuilding projects. Local surveyor presence on the Faroe Islands enabled BV to support the shipyard throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, without any denial or postponement of survey requests.

"A real stand-out feature is that the vessel is among the quietest ships ever built to facilitate marine research activities as confirmed by underwater noise measurements," said Gijsbert De Jong, Marine Chief Executive - Nordic region, Bureau Veritas.

"This is primarily achieved by diesel-electric propulsion with elastically mounted diesel generators and an electrically driven five blade ultra-silent propeller. During sea trials, the ship has proven to have excellent seakeeping characteristics to the satisfaction of the owner and crew."

Key BV class notations applicable to Jákup Sverri include URN-specified vessel covering underwater radiated noise requirements specific to the vessel’s operations, DYNAPOS SAM covering DP requirements for semi-automatic operation and POLAR CAT C for meeting IMO Polar Code requirements for ship category C.