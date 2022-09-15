BV Sees Surge in Decommissioning Support Orders. Beats Its Full Year Target

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore, the marine and offshore technical advisory branch of Bureau Veritas, saw a surge in the decommissioning support field orders in the first six months of 2022.

The company said that new decommissioning support deals in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand have led to BV Solutions M&O exceeding its full-year target by end-June – a target set before the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects awarded have been focused on risk and marine assurance, including risk studies, assurance of aspects of decommissioning plans such as lifting, and marine assurance of the project, and every indication is that the strong market for decommissioning services is set to continue.

Paul Shrieve, President BV Solutions, Marine & Offshore, said: “Increasing market demands for decommissioning and late-life services have been an important factor in supporting the growth in business, but the ability to offer a service that meets the needs of these markets has been critical to our success.

“While the contracts will be delivered in different parts of the world, it is the expertise our people have developed and honed in the North Sea that has been the differentiating factor. The region has led the industry for many years, and I am proud to see that continue.

As well as the new contracts on risk and marine operations assurance, BV said that additional work had included consultancy for the certification of three decommissioning facilities in the UK for EU list applications for vessel recycling.

Shrieve said: “These certifications have been undertaken by Bureau Veritas Group, which has also secured a contract from an international utility company for vessel decommissioning certification for its entire portfolio of yards, establishing the group as the most experienced classification society in this field in the UK."

“This shows that significant opportunities exist for the growth of the decommissioning industry as we work towards achieving the Net Zero target in 2050. Decommissioning requires a physical presence, wherever the relevant assets are in the world. Each asset poses a unique set of challenges requiring bespoke solutions, something that can be provided across the organization.”