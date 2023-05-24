BVS and ENGIE Announce Low-Carbon Advisory Partnership

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) and ENGIE have established a partnership to provide advisory and hedging services to support shipowners, operators, and charterers with reducing GHG emissions.

The partners will develop a suite of advisory and market access services to help shipping interests to understand upcoming regulatory requirements, manage their risk and identify the optimal low-carbon emissions roadmap for their operations.

This partnership will combine the experience of ENGIE’s entity Global Energy Management & Sales (GEMS) in the analysis and trading of energy products, including emission allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), with BVS’s technical advisory and consultancy expertise in the marine and offshore sectors.

By assessing the energy consumption and carbon emissions of an organization’s fleet, trading patterns and routes, in conjunction with access to global energy markets and a wide range of risk management strategies, BVS and GEMS will help developing the optimal solution for commercial exposure and carbon objectives. This will include support on how to best align an organization’s GHG emissions reduction strategies with the proposal from the European Commission’s Fit for 55 package regarding the progressive inclusion of emissions from maritime transport in the EU ETS, and the upcoming FuelEU Maritime initiative.

BVS and GEMS will also guide owners, operators and charters on the evolving regulatory and voluntary landscape, including the opportunity for carbon offsetting strategies and products.



