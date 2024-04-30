Carbon Clean Starts CCS Module Construction for FlagshipONE

Carbon Clean has achieved a fabrication milestone on Ørsted’s FlagshipONE project, Europe’s largest commercial-scale e-methanol facility under construction. The first equipment has been mounted on the structural steel of the first module, marking the start of the module assembly process.

Once operational, Carbon Clean’s technology will be capable of capturing 70,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 per year for Ørsted’s facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

Carbon Clean’s CaptureX semi-modular technology for this project is being fabricated at Schwartz Hautmont’s site at the Port of Tarragona in Vila-seca, Spain.

FlagshipONE will be Ørsted’s largest commercial-scale power-to-X facility and Europe’s largest e-methanol plant, and is expected to be operational in 2025. It will supply up to 55,000 tonnes of methanol per year to the shipping industry.

FlagshipONE was developed by Liquid Wind, which has plans for several additional plants in the Nordics. In February 2024, Liquid Wind together with Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe opened an eFuel Design & Performance Centre (DPC) in Hørsholm, Denmark. By leveraging partners’ technologies and modular solutions, the DPC will deliver ready-to-build e-methanol plants that are quicker to fabricate, transport, construct and commission.

When used as marine fuel, e-methanol reduces carbon emissions by 94% compared to current fossil fuels.



