BW Lines Up Four More LPG Conversions

Singapore-based ship owner BW LPG said it exercised an option for the delivery of four additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel engines. With this, BW LPG has committed to retrofit eight vessels with pioneering propulsion technology.

In August 2018, BW LPG announced its plans four very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in its fleet with LPG dual-fuel engines – a world's first.

The ship owner, together with classification society DNV GL, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and MAN Energy Solutions, has since subjected the prototype to rigorous tests successfully, with performance exceeding expectations, BW LPG said. When retrofitting is complete, BW LPG will reap benefits across many fronts such as fuel cost, voyage efficiencies and emissions reductions, the company added.

Retrofitting of the first four LPG dual-fuel engines into four very large gas carriers (VLGCs) is taking place as planned this year, BW LPG said.

Anders Onarheim, BW LPG CEO, said, “As the world’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs, BW LPG leverages on our scale and deep expertise in maritime shipping to invest in R&D and implement pioneering technology onboard that will push our industry towards decarbonization – technology that can be implemented on at least 50% of current global VLGC fleet without the need for dedicated newbuilding orders.

“This is our commitment to sustainable development, which we pursue while keeping our focus on safe and reliable operations, so that we can continue to provide industry-leading customer service and generate better returns for our shareholders.”