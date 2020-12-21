BW Opts to Outfilt Trio of VLGCs with new LPG Fuel Supply System

Oslo-listed BW LPG, the world’s largest LPG shipping company, ordered Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) for retrofit to three very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessels. BW LPG had previously ordered four Wärtsilä LFSS’ in 2018, and an additional eight systems in February 2020.

The initial order was placed following Wärtsilä’s successful full-scale testing of the system in 2018 with a full-sized two-stroke marine engine operating on LPG fuel, which was the world’s first such testing protocol. For the retrofitting, Wärtsilä has been designated as the system integrator, which involves not only installation of the system, but also the required ship design modifications.

“BW LPG took the first step to invest in pioneering propulsion technology based on excellent test results. Subsequent strong performance of the Wärtsilä technology has exceeded our expectations, and we have proceeded to equip our fleet with the LFSS as an important step in our commitment towards fewer emissions, bigger savings, and also a large step towards zero-carbon propulsion” said Pontus Berg, Executive Vice President, Technical and Operation at BW LPG.

“For any fuel to become viable, it takes more than just an engine capable of burning the fuel. An efficient and well designed, high quality fuel supply system is essential, and we have worked hard to bring the Wärtsilä LFSS to the market," said Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director of Sales and Marketing at Wärtsilä. "LPG as a marine fuel supports environmental sustainability, and we are proud to be contributing to this,”

Retrofitting of the latest three systems for BW LPG will take place at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.