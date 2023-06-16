Cadeler and Eneti Agree to Merge

Offshore wind turbine and foundation installation companies Cadeler and Eneti announced they have agreed to merge through a stock-for-stock exchange.

The combined company will be named Cadeler, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with its shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in addition to its current listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) with a proforma market capitalization in excess of €1.2 billion.

The combined group will operate four vessels on water today and six large-scale state-of-the-art new builds scheduled for delivery from 2024 to 2026. Today Cadeler owns and operates two Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV). Additionally, two newbuild X class Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV) with deliveries scheduled for Q3/2024 and Q2/2025, and two F-class Wind Foundation Installation Vessel newbuilds (WFIV) with deliveries scheduled for Q4/2025 and Q3/2026. Eneti owns and operates two WTIVs today and have two new generation WTIV newbuilds with deliveries scheduled for Q4/2024 and Q2/2025. Three non-core NG 2500X vessels currently owned by Eneti are considered for divestment before or after the completion of the combination.

“The combination will represent a significant step up in our ability to meet the increased demand globally for projects with larger scopes and project sizes in service of the much-needed green transition,” said Mikkel Gleerup, who will continue in his role as CEO of Cadeler. “We will provide our customers with the largest and most diverse fleet in the industry, operated by highly skilled teams with unique expertise and track records. For customers, the combined fleet will unlock unrivalled value due to increased cross-utilization of resources and improved flexibility, capacity, and agility.”

Peter Brogaard Hansen will continue as CFO, Andreas Sohmen-Pao will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Emanuele Lauro, current CEO of Eneti, will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman immediately following completion of the combination.

Sohmen-Pao, said, “This is a strategic transaction combining two leading offshore wind companies. It underpins Cadeler's vision and capability to facilitate the renewable transition, and I support the transaction on its industrial and financial merits.”

Lauro said, "This combination is right for our shareholders, right for our customers, and right for our employees. We are truly thrilled to be joining forces with Cadeler. Our scale and our respective capabilities will create significant value at a time when offshore wind needs reliable partners and reliable solutions. The track record of Seajacks has been built on the tireless efforts of our shore and seagoing professionals, and we are delighted Cadeler values this legacy so dearly. The prospects for our combined companies, in the context of industry demands over the coming decade, could not be brighter.”

Post combination, Cadeler and Eneti shareholders will own approximately 60% and 40% of the combined company, respectively, using the share counts as of 16 June 2023 and assuming all outstanding Eneti shares are exchanged for Cadeler shares in an exchange ratio of 3.409 Cadeler shares for every Eneti share.

Today's announcement is unanimously supported by the Board of Directors of both Eneti and Cadeler.

At the time of announcement shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 45% of the votes and share capital in Cadeler have undertaken to vote in favor of the shareholder approval related to the combination to be presented at a general shareholders meeting.

Shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 36% of the votes and share capital in Eneti, have undertaken to tender their shares in the exchange offer.

The completion of the combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the share issuance by the shareholders of Cadeler at a general shareholders meeting and the acceptance of the exchange offer by the stockholders of Eneti, respectively, and to customary regulatory approvals from all relevant authorities. Upon regulatory approval and applicable closing conditions being met, completion is currently expected in Q4 2023.