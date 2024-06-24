Cadeler Gets Cape Offshore Wind Farm Turbines Installation Job

Danish firm Cadeler has signed a contract with Inch Cape Offshore for the installation of 27 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW, at the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea.

The work will be done with one of the newbuild M-class wind turbine installation vessels, Cadeler said.

The contract value is projected to fall within the range of $121 million - $139 million (€114 million - 130 million), with installation due to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Located 15 kilometers off the East Coast of Scotland in the North Sea, Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 1.6 million UK households.

The overall duration of the offshore wind turbine installation work is estimated to be around 249 days.

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm is owned by Inch Cape Offshore, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Power.

The 1.1 GW project will feature Vestas' V236-15.0 MW class offshore wind turbines.

"This contract once again illustrates the increasing demand for our new build state-of-the-art vessels and our commitment to expanding our partner portfolio, while strengthening our overall contract backlog.

“With the recent renewal and continuing expansion of our fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels - the industry’s largest - Cadeler is ready to meet the fast-growing and dynamic market demand,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.