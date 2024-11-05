Cadeler Gets Turbine and Foundation Installation Job for UK Offshore Wind Farm

Danish firm Cadeler has signed firm contracts, valued up to $415 million, for the transport and installation of turbines and foundations for East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, being developed by ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola Group.

The contracts, valued between $390 million and $415 million, are for the transportation and installation of 64 turbines, each rated at 15 MW, along with their foundations.

The offshore works are set to commence in 2027 and will see the use of one of Cadeler’s newbuild A-class vessels, together with an O-class vessels.

In September 2024, the UK government announced the results of its latest auction for the award of contracts critical to the outbuild of new offshore wind farms.

The awards included 960 MW capacity allocated to ScottishPower Renewables’ $5.2 billion East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm.

East Anglia TWO will be located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the East Coast of England, and will the capacity to power the equivalent of almost one million homes each year.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: “This project underlines that our strategic decisions are in sync with our customers’ needs and the demands that we see in the market. With our six newbuilds on their way, Cadeler will deliver even greater flexibility and offer still improved efficiency for our clients, with solutions for even more complex projects. The East Anglia TWO project reinforces Cadeler’s strong position as a full-service T&I provider in the foundations space and our pivotal role in driving the transition to renewable offshore wind energy”.

Cadeler’s partnership with ScottishPower Renewables on East Anglia TWO reflects the execution of firm contracts for a portion of the work contemplated by a reservation agreement Cadeler disclosed in May 2024.

“The results of the UK government’s Auction Round 6 are encouraging a focus on continued investment and further commitments to the green transition, with offshore wind energy set to play a crucial role in the energy mix of tomorrow,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

“Following our recent auction success, we’ve been moving with pace and purpose to confirm the supply chain for East Anglia TWO, so it’s great to have Cadeler on board supporting this vital clean energy project, which will power almost one million homes with green electricity.

“East Anglia is the heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK and a vitally important region for us with one operational wind farm, another under construction and the supply chain now being confirmed for our third, enabling us to get out there and deliver a cleaner, greener and better future, quicker,” added Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO.